ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes for a period of three years.

Yasmin is expected to join ADB in late August, according to a Wednesday announcement.

She will be responsible for management of the newly-created Sectors Group and the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under ADB's new operating model.

Yasmin is currently the Senior Secretary at the Finance Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance.

She has more than 32 years of broad development experience, including in macroeconomic management, public sector and fiscal policy reform, and trade and poverty reduction in government and international organisations.

Under its new operating model, to be launched on 30 June, ADB's sector and thematic expertise will be consolidated in the two groups under Yasmin to deliver integrated solutions to clients in accordance with country programmes and to strengthen ADB's position as a leader in development knowledge in the region.

The sector and thematic groups will launch and lead innovative initiatives to tackle the region's key development challenges, with a focus on climate change.

Yasmin holds a master's degree in development economics from Australian National University and a master's in business administration from the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, in Bangladesh.

She also received a fellowship in Public Policy and Human Rights under the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Program at Rutgers University in New Jersey, United States.