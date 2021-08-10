Actress Eka gets bail in Narcotics case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to film actress Eka in a case filed under the Narcotics Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday after hearing of a bail petition filed by her lawyer, reports Jago News.

Previously on 1 August, the police produced her in the court seeking two 3-day remands in two separate cases filed with Hatirjheel police station.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim rejected the remand and bail application and ordered to send her to jail.

On 31 July, her domestic help filed a case alleging torture.

Police arrested her and filed another case under Narcotics Act after they found five pieces of yaba, fifty grams of cannabis and half a bottle of Carew liquor at her house.

Earlier that day, the actor injured the domestic help by hitting her with a brick when she went to ask for two months' salary arrears. After first aid at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:30, the domestic worker lodged a written complaint with the police station.

Hatirjheel Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rashid said, "The domestic help worked in that house for about three months. She has been beaten for asking for arrears. She has bruises on her hands, legs and head."