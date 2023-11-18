Actors, celebrities call for an end to hartal-blockade

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 09:32 pm

Prominent figures, including Riaz, Ferdous, Mahia Mahi, Tushar Khan, Tareen, Shampa Reza, SD Rubel, Nipun, and many others, participated in a human chain.

Artistes from the showbiz industry formed a human chain, calling for an end to the ongoing strike and blockade in the country, in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Collected
Actors, actresses, singers and other celebrities from the showbiz industry formed a human chain, calling for an end to the ongoing strike and blockade in the country.

The event, organised under the banner of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, took place in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday (18 November).

Prominent figures, including Riaz, Ferdous, Mahia Mahi, Tushar Khan, Tareen, Shampa Reza, SD Rubel, Nipun, and many others, participated in the human chain.

Filmmaker Ferdous said, "The terms 'hartal' and 'blockade' had disappeared from our vocabulary, but they have resurfaced. When my children question why we have exams on Friday-Saturday and online classes on Sunday, it raises concerns about the education they are receiving. The country, under the right leadership, has made progress despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. I believe it will continue to advance in the future."

Nipun Akhtar said, "We have confidence in Sheikh Hasina, as I have transitioned from being an actress to a female entrepreneur today because of her. Sheikh Hasina is one of the reasons for the rise of women entrepreneurs. Due to the strike, our employees are unable to come to the factory, causing inconvenience. We reject the strike and blockade."

Actress Mahia Mahi said, "We are here with the sole purpose of supporting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ensuring her victory with a substantial number of votes in the upcoming elections. All artists are committed to contributing from their respective positions, actively engaging in the field. The prime minister has done a lot for us, and we do not want the BNP to create an unstable environment in the country again."

