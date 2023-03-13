Action if journalists harassed during elections: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 01:42 pm

File photo
File photo

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that strict action will be taken if the police harass journalists during the election even after having an approved card from the Election Commission.

He gave this warning on Monday during a view exchange meeting with journalists for preparing a policy for carrying out professional work by journalists in the next national parliament and local government elections.

Members of Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED), an organisation of journalists working in the Election Commission, participated in the meeting.

Journalists pointed out various problems including slowing down internet speed during the polls, and being prevented from entering the centre by the local administration despite having an EC card for doing professional work during the polls.

In view of these complaints, the CEC has assured the journalists of their cooperation in carrying out their professional work without interruption and said that strict action will be taken if the police harass the journalists despite having EC-approved cards during the polls.

Habibul Awal said that the current commission believes in free journalism. A transparent election will only be possible if the journalists report the news with responsibility.

Regarding internet speed, the CEC said if the government believes in transparency and wants good elections, it will not be right to reduce the internet speed on election day.
 

