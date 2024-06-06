Achievement of SDGs possible through setting precise goals, effective coordination: Waseqa

It is not possible to sustain in the global market with tax support alone. Export diversification must be enhanced to increase export revenues, she said

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, giving her speech as the chief guest during a workshop titled &quot;Strengthening Partnership for Achieving SDGs in the Context of LDC Graduation&quot; at the capital&#039;s Agargaon on Thursday, 6 June 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, giving her speech as the chief guest during a workshop titled "Strengthening Partnership for Achieving SDGs in the Context of LDC Graduation" at the capital's Agargaon on Thursday, 6 June 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) is possible through setting precise goals and coordinating effectively, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, said during a workshop today (6 June). 

The Economic Relations Division (ERD)'s Support to Sustainable Graduation Project organised the workshop titled "Strengthening Partnership for Achieving SDGs in the Context of LDC Graduation" this morning at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the capital's Agargaon.

Emphasising the need to increase direct taxes and reduce tax exemptions, the state minister for finance said, "The amount of tax collected and the rate of tax exemption are almost equal, which is unprecedented worldwide. There is no alternative to digitalisation for tax collection.

"Those who hinder digitalisation will be subjected to necessary penalties," she warned.

Waseqa said, "It is not possible to sustain in the global market with tax support alone. Export diversification must be enhanced to increase export revenues. Upon LDC graduation, customs revenue will decrease. 

"In this fiscal year, customs revenue and VAT revenue are nearly equal, and from now on, customs revenue will continue to decrease," she added.

"The aim of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was global development and the establishment of peace. Under the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh serves as a global role model for development and is on the right track towards achieving the SDGs," she said, adding that the private sector also plays a significant role in achieving the SDGs.

