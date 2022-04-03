Accused policeman hasn’t been found yet: Police

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have yet to identify the suspected policeman who allegedly harassed and teased a female teacher for wearing a teep, near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

Biplob Kumar Sarkar, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Divison told The Business Standard that they have checked and analysed over a hundred CCTV footages of the area and adjacent areas.

"But we haven't been able to trace the authenticity of such an incident yet. The footages of the area aren't too clear," Biplob Kumar Sarkar said.

Sher-e Bangla Nagar Police Station's Officer-In-Charge Utpal Barua said the female teacher could vaguely recall the motorcycle's registration number which is why they could not spot it yet.

"However, we are still analysing each information using technological support. The DMP high-ups are also aware of the incident," he added.