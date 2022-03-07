ACC sues Ctg Wasa driver, wife for illegal wealth

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 08:04 pm

Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued a driver of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) and his wife on charges of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and concealing information on assets.

Md Shahidul Islam, assistant director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1, filed the case against the couple --Md Tajul Islam and Khairunnesa Begum--on Monday.

"Tajul's wife Khairunnesa neither has a job, nor does any business. However, she has income tax documents. Basically, the trick is applied to give legitimacy to her husband's illegally earned money," Nazmus Sadat, deputy director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1, told The Business Standard.

ACC filed the case on evidence found against Khairunnesa, of illegally accumulating Tk28.92 lakh. The couple also hid information on assets worth about Tk12.97 lakh in the wealth statement submitted to the commission.

According to the case statement, Wasa driver Tajul acquired assets from unknown sources of income and invested the money in purchasing land and the construction of a building in his wife Khairunnesa's name.

Khairunnesa opened an income tax file in her name to give legitimacy to her husband's illegally-acquired money showing concocted source of income in the tax return, the case statement added.

