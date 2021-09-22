ACC seeks wealth statements of 3 engineers, 3 others

Bangladesh

UNB
22 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 06:54 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday asked six people including three engineers of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh( Caab) and Local Government  Engineering Department (LGED) to submit their wealth statements.

ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain issued separate notices in this regard, Deputy Director of ACC Public Relations Office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB.

Those who were served notices are-Supervising Engineer of Caab Maksudul Islam, Engineer of Civil Aviation -2 Mohammad Yunus Bhuiya and his two wives-Mariam Nesa and Maruf Akter, Supervising Engineer of LGED Mujibur Rahman and his wife Kamrunnahar.

The notice sought statements of their all immovable or movable properties acquired in the names of their own and their dependents.

The source of income and the detailed information on how those were acquired will have to be submitted to ACC within 21 working days of receiving the notice.

If they fail to submit the statements of assets within the stipulated time or submit a false statement, action will be taken against them as per the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

