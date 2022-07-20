ACC okays chargesheet against 4 Biman officials over graft in pilot recruitment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 03:46 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a chargesheet against four officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines over corruption in pilot recruitment.

The accused officials are- former Biman MD and CEO Abul Munim Mosaddique, Flight Operations and MD Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil, former director (admin) Partha Kumar Pandit and manager (recruitment) Fakhrul Hossain Chowdhury.

Biman management was found involved in pilot recruitment corruption again as 14 pilots recruited recently did not meet the requirements for the post. They were even appointed ignoring the existing pilot recruitment policy, causing financial loss to Biman.

The latest pilot recruitment corruption came to the attention of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well.

Referring to the PMO, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism recently sent a letter to Biman, mentioning corruption in the recent recruitment of 14 pilots.

The ministry later asked the Biman management to conduct an investigation into pilot recruitment and submit the report to the ministry.

Biman's former managing director Abul Munim Mosaddique Ahmed was forced to resign over the pilot recruitment scam.

Biman appointed 14 pilots recently on contract basis but recruitment policy was allegedly ignored in the entire recruitment process. Moreover, controversial and disqualified candidates were recruited. Even, job agreement was done in the favour of new pilots, breaking the existing policy.
 

