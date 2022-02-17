ACC officials protest sacking of colleague, demand amendment in staff rules

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 01:27 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Dhaka have staged a demonstration protesting the recent firing of one of their colleagues.

Some 50 people took position in front of the ACC headquarters in Dhaka's Segunbagicha and formed a human chain at around 12pm on Thursday.

The employees of the anti-corruption watchdog demanded the amendment of rule 54 (2) of the ACC (staff) rules, 2008, under which Deputy Assistant Director Sharif Uddin (Patuakhali office) was recently sacked.

Sahrif was accused of being involved in various irregularities including torturing a CIP businessman in Cox's Bazar by implicating him in a false case.

An office order, signed by ACC Chairman Mohammed Moinuddin Abdullah, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

There are allegations against Sharif that he not only tortured a CIP businessman by taking him into remand in a false case but he also froze the bank account of another businessman and arrested him. The victims complained against Sharif by sending letters to the ACC.

According to the ACC order, Sharif will be provided with 90 days salary and other benefits.

Earlier on 16 June last year, the ACC Director Monirul Islam vide an office order transferred 21 officials including Sharif Uddin to Patuakhali from Chattogram.

Sharif Uddin was much criticized for his wrongdoings and irregularities during the anti-corruption drive in Chattogram in 2020-21.

