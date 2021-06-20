ACC official transferred upon filing case against EC staff    

A sudden transfer order of an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official who filed cases against four Election Commission (EC) staff on charges of illegally adding more than 55,000 individuals, including Rohingya refugees, to the voter list, has become the subject of widespread speculation in Chattogram.

Allegations run rife that the ACC official has been pulled out from the port city to cover up the involvement of influential quarters in the 'national identity cards for Rohingyas' scam.

However, the anti-graft watchdog says it is routine, where 21 ACC officials have been transferred upon completion of three years at their respective workstations.

The much talked-about official, Mohammad Sharif Uddin, deputy-assistant director of ACC Integrated Office, Chattogram, filed a case on Wednesday against an EC Secretariat director and three other EC staff.

The accused are – EC Secretariat Director Khorshed Alam, Cox's Bazar Ramu Upazila Election Officer Mahfuzul Islam, Chattogram Patiya Upazila Election Office Assistant Russel Barua, and former Chattogram Panchlaish Thana Election Office technologist, Mohammad Mostafa Faruk.

On Wednesday afternoon last, ACC headquarters transferred Sharif Uddin to Patuakhali – prompting speculation and rumour among Chattogram anti-graft watchdog staff.

"It is just routine work," said ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, dismissing such speculation.

On Monday and Tuesday last week, Sharif Uddin sued 17 people including two former local public representatives for issuing national identity cards and birth certificates to Rohingya refugees.

Blowback?

Chattogram ACC employees said Sharif Uddin has been transferred because he led a number of investigations against some political figures and bureaucrats. But the employees refused to speak up publicly.

On 9 June, Sharif Uddin unveiled a shocking report that former Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam's son, Mujibur Rahman, illegally obtained 22 gas lines.

In 2019, he revealed Chattogram doctors' leader, Mohammad Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury's income from undisclosed sources. Following the lead, the ACC is still continuing its inquiry about several irregularities at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

In September 2020, Sharif Uddin launched an inquiry about land acquisition improprieties and corruption in at least 70 public development projects of Cox's Bazar.