The 11th death anniversary of Awami League leader and one of the organizers of Liberation War Al-Haj Abul Khayer Majumder will be observed tomorrow, 18 April. (Monday)

An iftar mahfil has been arranged marking the date at his own residence in Parshuram of Feni, reads a press release.

His family has requested all relatives, friends & well-wishers to be present at the event and pray for his bereaved soul.