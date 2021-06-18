Abu Twa-Ha was in hiding for personal issues: Police

Photo: Collected
Islamic preacher Abu Twa-Ha was in hiding in a friend's house in Gaibandha district for some personal issues, say police.

Md Abu Maruf, deputy commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, said Abu Twa-Ha had been in hiding with his associates.

He, along with one of the companions, returned to his father-in-law's house in Master Para area of Rangpur city around 12:30pm on Friday, the policeman said. 

Maruf added that police are looking into the incident and Abu Twa-Ha is now in police custody.

Reportedly, they were in hiding at a friend's place, called Siam, in Gaibandha.

Md Afsanul Adnan popularly known as Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan, and his three companions reportedly went missing on 10 June.

His family had made contact with him for the last time after their arrival in Dhaka's Gabtali area from Rangpur on the day. 

Adnan's mother Azeda Begum filed a general diary in this regard.

According to Azeda Begum, the 31-year old Islamic 'preacher' lives with his family in Rangpur city.

However, her son occasionally goes to different mosques in the country to give sermons on Friday besides teaching Arabic online.

