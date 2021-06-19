Abu Twa-Ha, others released in custody of their families

Bangladesh

19 June, 2021, 10:00 am
Abu Twa-Ha, others released in custody of their families

Earlier, police rescued them from a house in Master Para on Friday afternoon.

Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan
Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan

The Islamic Preacher Abu Twa-ha Muhammad Adnan and two others, who were missing for eight days, have been released in the custody of themselves and their families last night.

The judicial court released them after recording their statements under section 164 for over three hours.

They claimed themselves to be in hiding at a friend's place, whose name is Siam, in Gaibandha district for some personal issues.

Judge KM Hafizur Rahman of Rangpur Judicial Amli Court-4 took statements from Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan, his travelling companion Abu Muhith Ansari and driver Amir Uddin from 9:30 pm to 11:45 pm on Friday. Then the court released them to their families.

The incident was reported to the court by Rangpur Metropolitan Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rashid. He said, "The overall condition of the three missing persons were brought before the court. The court has released them in the custody of themselves and their families. Earlier, police rescued them from a house in Master Para on Friday afternoon."

Md Afsanul Adnan popularly known as Abu Twa-Ha Muhammad Adnan, and his three companions reportedly went missing on 10 June.

His family had made contact with him for the last time after their arrival in Dhaka's Gabtali area from Rangpur on the day.

Adnan's mother Azeda Begum filed a general diary in this regard with the Kotwali Police Station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

According to Azeda Begum, the 31-year old Islamic 'preacher' lives with his family in Rangpur city.

However, her son occasionally goes to different mosques in the country to give sermons on Friday besides teaching Arabic online.

