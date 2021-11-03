PM reaches London

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London this afternoon from Glasgow after attending the World Leaders' Summit at COP26 and other high-level events.

"A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the Heathrow International Airport at 1:52 pm (local time) today," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier on October 31, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Glasgow on a two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France to attend the world leaders' summit and other high-level events.