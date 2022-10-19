98% civil society organisations see fall in funds in FY22: Survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

98% civil society organisations see fall in funds in FY22: Survey

The survey was conducted on 109 civil society and non-government organisations operating across the country during

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Almost 98% of the civil society organisations that play a vital role in the sustainable development of the country witnessed a fall in fund inflows in the last fiscal year, finds a survey, which forced many to limit their activities.

Of them, some 47% organisations closed their operations, 65% downscaled their workforce and 42% made cuts in their staff salaries.

Only 2% of civil society organisations, however, received consistent funds during the reopening year after long Covid-related restrictions, says the online survey of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh. 

"Bangladesh is set to graduate from the least developed country group in 2026. Civil society and non-government organisations have crucial roles in this development journey," Citizen's Platform Convener Debapriya Bhattacharya said while presenting the survey report at an event in the capital on Wednesday. 

"Their involvement is essential for a smooth and sustainable LDC graduation. Regrettably, the prospect of supporting and financing these organisations has hardly been highlighted," he added.

Debapriya, also a CPD distinguished fellow, said some 31% of civil society organisations reduced their coverage of geographical areas or target population amid the fund crisis. 

He called for strategic support from the government for the organisations. 

The survey was conducted on 109 different-sized civil society and non-government organisations operating across the country from 25 September to 13 October this year.

Taking part in the programme, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik Member Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, "The quality of our life has been deteriorating as the cooperation for good governance has been on the decrease." 

"Public representatives hold power in the people's republic and some agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, monitor them. But, who monitors those agencies?" 

He urged civil society and non-government organisations not to be dependent on foreign funds.  "The government should fund them."

Lawmaker Md Abdus Sahid, ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Economist Nazneen Ahmed, and Citizen's Platform Core Group Member Shaheen Anam, among others, were present at the event. 

Speakers said financial support from the government has become a must for civil society and non-governmental organisations now as they may no longer have foreign aid after the country's expected LDC graduation in 2026.

Top News

civil soceity / Funding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays