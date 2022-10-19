98% civil society organisations see fall in funds in FY22: Survey

Almost 98% of the civil society organisations that play a vital role in the sustainable development of the country witnessed a fall in fund inflows in the last fiscal year, finds a survey, which forced many to limit their activities.

Of them, some 47% organisations closed their operations, 65% downscaled their workforce and 42% made cuts in their staff salaries.

Only 2% of civil society organisations, however, received consistent funds during the reopening year after long Covid-related restrictions, says the online survey of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is set to graduate from the least developed country group in 2026. Civil society and non-government organisations have crucial roles in this development journey," Citizen's Platform Convener Debapriya Bhattacharya said while presenting the survey report at an event in the capital on Wednesday.

"Their involvement is essential for a smooth and sustainable LDC graduation. Regrettably, the prospect of supporting and financing these organisations has hardly been highlighted," he added.

Debapriya, also a CPD distinguished fellow, said some 31% of civil society organisations reduced their coverage of geographical areas or target population amid the fund crisis.

He called for strategic support from the government for the organisations.

The survey was conducted on 109 different-sized civil society and non-government organisations operating across the country from 25 September to 13 October this year.

Taking part in the programme, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik Member Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, "The quality of our life has been deteriorating as the cooperation for good governance has been on the decrease."

"Public representatives hold power in the people's republic and some agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, monitor them. But, who monitors those agencies?"

He urged civil society and non-government organisations not to be dependent on foreign funds. "The government should fund them."

Lawmaker Md Abdus Sahid, ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Economist Nazneen Ahmed, and Citizen's Platform Core Group Member Shaheen Anam, among others, were present at the event.

Speakers said financial support from the government has become a must for civil society and non-governmental organisations now as they may no longer have foreign aid after the country's expected LDC graduation in 2026.