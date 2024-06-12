90% of problems will be solved if good governance ensured: Syed Manzur Elahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

90% of problems will be solved if good governance ensured: Syed Manzur Elahi

There are leakages in many places, such as income and expenditure, said the industrialist

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:32 pm
Syed Manzur Elahi
Syed Manzur Elahi

Around 90% of the problems will be solved if good governance is in place in the country, Syed Manzur Elahi, an industrialist and also a former advisor to a caretaker government, said today (12 June).

He also said there were leakages in many places, such as income and expenditure.

Speaking at the budget dialogue programme organised by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in the capital, he also said there were leakages in many places, such as income and expenditure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Anisul Islam Mahmud said, "In my political life, I have never seen such a weak position of the economy."

Criticising the opportunity to whiten black money with 15% flat tax, he said this money earned through "theft, robbery and murder" would not strengthen the economy.

"If I get a chance to whiten money next year by paying 15%, then why would I pay tax. Why do this stupidity?

"We hear that lists are made of who owns which house in other countries including Canada and Malaysia. Why are they not being caught after being identified?"

CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote address on the occasion, where economists and politicians expressed their concerns on governance issues.

Top News

Economy / Good governance / CPD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

56m | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

56m | Videos
Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

7h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

18h | Videos