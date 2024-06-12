90% of problems will be solved if good governance ensured: Syed Manzur Elahi

Around 90% of the problems will be solved if good governance is in place in the country, Syed Manzur Elahi, an industrialist and also a former advisor to a caretaker government, said today (12 June).

Speaking at the budget dialogue programme organised by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in the capital, he also said there were leakages in many places, such as income and expenditure.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Anisul Islam Mahmud said, "In my political life, I have never seen such a weak position of the economy."

Criticising the opportunity to whiten black money with 15% flat tax, he said this money earned through "theft, robbery and murder" would not strengthen the economy.

"If I get a chance to whiten money next year by paying 15%, then why would I pay tax. Why do this stupidity?

"We hear that lists are made of who owns which house in other countries including Canada and Malaysia. Why are they not being caught after being identified?"

CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote address on the occasion, where economists and politicians expressed their concerns on governance issues.