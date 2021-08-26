9 Rohingya brokers held at Bhasan Char

TBS Report:
26 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:50 pm

Law enforcers have arrested nine Rohingya brokers on allegation for helping Rohingyas to flee from Bhasan Char refugee camp in Noakhali.

A joint team of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Bhasan Char Police arrested them after conducting a two-day drive in different areas of Bhasan Char, confirmed Noakhali Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.

The arrestees are --Jobaier, 22, son of Alam, Redwan, 20, Son of Nurul Islam, Salam, 31, son of Jakir Hossain, Abdur Rahman, 19, son of Nur Mohammed, Syed Karim, 18, son of Rafique Alam, Saiful Islam, 20, son of Sohrawb Hossain, Shafi Ullah, 22, son of Nur Mohammad, Nazimullah, 37, son of Abu Bakar and Saleh, 40, son of Hanif of Bhasan Char refugee camp.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhasan Char Police Station Rafiqul Islam said a case has been filed against the detained Rohingya brokers.

They were sent to court on Thursday morning.

Since the Rohingya's relocation at Bhasan Char, a gang of local and Rohingya brokers have been helping the Rohingyas to flee in exchange for money.

Recently, 11 Rohingyas were killed and at least 16 are still missing as a trawler carrying Rohingyas sank in the Bay of Bengal while fleeing from the Bhasan Char

