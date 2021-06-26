9 more die of Covid in Khulna

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:37 pm

Nine more people have died of Covid-19 at two different hospitals in Khulna in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

While seven people died at the dedicated Covid facility of Khulna Medical College, the remaining two succumbed to the virus at the private Gazi Medical College Hospital.

Khulna Corona Dedicated Hospital's nodal person Dr Suhas Ranjan Haldar said that seven people died in the red zone of the hospital in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, as many as 29 new patients have been admitted to the hospital and 40 discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU and another 156 in the general ward.

Gazi Mizanur Rahman, the owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said two persons died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Fortunately, no Covid deaths have been reported from Khulna General Hospital since Friday.

