9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 04:44 pm

Fire services, administration and locals are working to rescue the missing people from the canal. Photo: TBS
Nine people were killed when a microbus fell into a canal as a bridge collapsed in Barguna's Amtali upazila today (22 June).

The incident took place on Haldia bridge that connected Chawra and Haldia haats of the upazila's Haldia union this noon, Union Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman Mintu Mallik told The Business Standard.

The names of the victims could not be known immediately.

Asaduzzaman said nine bodies have been recovered so far and three others are missing.

Fire services, administration and locals are working to rescue the missing people from the canal.

