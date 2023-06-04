9 Khulna BNP leader expelled for contesting in city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:34 am

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled its nine leaders for life after they decided to participate in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections in defiance of the party's decision.

Individual expulsion letters signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, were sent on Saturday (3 June), highlighting the causes behind the decision.

The expelled members were accused of betraying the hopes and aspirations of democratic-minded citizens, displaying contempt and arrogance by refusing to withdraw their candidatures, Khulna Metropolitan BNP convening committee member Mizanur Rahman Milton confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"BNP has decided to not participate in any election under this government. However, you being a member of the party, disregarded the central stance while taking personal interest into consideration. This blatant disregard towards the party's decision conveys serious misconduct," the letters explained.

It further stated, "Despite receiving a show cause notice on 1 June, regarding your decision to contest against the party's directive, you failed to respond within the specified timeframe. As per the constitution of BNP, you have been expelled for life from all the positions of the party, including the primary membership of the party."

Expelled leaders are – Metropolitan BNP convener committee member Sheikh Sajjad Hossain Totan, Ashfakur Rahman Kakon, former joint secretary of Metropolitan BNP Mahbub Kaiser, AKM Mosfequs Salehin Pilot of Ward No 14, Mohila Dal Leader Majeda Khatun of Reserved Ward No 9, BNP leader and former councillor Aman Ullah Aman of Ward No 30, former Chhatra Dal leader Imran Hossain, Mahanagar Tati Dal joint convener Delwar Matubbar, and Kazi Fazlul Kabir Tito of Ward No 9.

All of them are contesting for the councillor posts in the upcoming polls on 12 June.

Mayoral elections are to be held for Khulna, and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.

