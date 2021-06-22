9 human traffickers arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 05:37 pm

9 human traffickers arrested

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 05:37 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Members of Lawful Interception Cell (LIC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested nine human traffickers from different parts of the country.

The arrestees are Md Jasim Uddin, 36, Md Salauddin, 35, Md Musa, 26, Md Rakibul Islam Rana, 33, Md Golap Hossain Bulbul, 34, Md Jakir Hossain, 34, Md Nazmul, 25, and Shajahan Sarker, 43.

They are also associates of Tuhim Siddiky Omi, one of the accused in actor Porimoni assault case,

The law enforcement agency members also seized 395 passports and four cars, 22 hard drives, deeds, blank stamps, credit cards, cheque books, and pendrives from their procession.

The group used to cheat numerous people in the name of providing lucrative jobs abroad and snatch their money, said a press release from the DMP.

