9 Baira executives resign, call for election

Nine members of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) executive committee, including the acting president, vice president, and joint secretary, have resigned, calling for a fair election.

They announced their resignation at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (27 October), citing a need for transparent elections within the organisation.

The resigning members, led by Senior Vice President Riazul Islam and Vice President Noman Chowdhury, submitted their resignations on 24 October to push for "an environment conducive to a proper election" by appointing an administrator.

They accused Baira's President, Abul Bashar, and the current committee of "unlawful practices" and obstructing democratic processes within the organisation.

"To respect the aspirations of our members, it is essential to have a fair and acceptable election. We urge for an administrator to be appointed to facilitate this," said Fakhrul Islam, who was the joint secretary.

The outgoing leaders argue that the current committee's term expired on 7 September, but its tenure was extended twice without new elections. They claimed that the only path to a credible election is through the appointment of an administrator.