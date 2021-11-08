85% of Covid deaths in last week not vaccinated

More than 85% of deaths from Covid-19 in the past week were unvaccinated, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

After analysing the data of the period, DGHS said out of 27 people died from the virus last week, three were double-dosed with a vaccine, one victim received one dose, 23 did not take any vaccine and information about 19 victims was not available.

Besides, 65% of them were suffering from diabetes, 45% from hypertension, 25% from heart disease and 5% from cancer.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24hrs till 8am Monday.

Besides, 215 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.28% as the health officials tested 16,812 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,901 and the case tally climbed to 1,571,228 in the country.

Among the latest fatalities, four died in Dhaka division and two in Khulna division.

Also, 209 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,859 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,042 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

