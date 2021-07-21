82.67 lakh people left Dhaka during Eid: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 09:38 pm

Related News

82.67 lakh people left Dhaka during Eid: Mustafa Jabbar

Sharing the statistics on his Facebook post, the minister mentioned that this is not the statistic for people as an individual can carry up to 15 sim cards

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 09:38 pm
Hundreds of people crowd at the Shimulia ferry ghat in Munshiganj. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Hundreds of people crowd at the Shimulia ferry ghat in Munshiganj. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Wednesday said that a total of 8,267,562 users of different mobile operators went out of Dhaka between 15 and 20 July.

Sharing the statistics on his Facebook post, the minister mentioned that this is not the statistic for people as an individual can carry up to 15 sim cards. 

According to the data, a total of 731,469 subscribers of Grameen Phone, Banglalink, Robi, and Teletalk mobile operators -- with the lowest numbers -- left Dhaka on 15 July and the number reached the highest of 2,793,514 on 20 July.

Top News

Eid-ul-Adha / Leaving Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities