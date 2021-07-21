82.67 lakh people left Dhaka during Eid: Mustafa Jabbar

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Wednesday said that a total of 8,267,562 users of different mobile operators went out of Dhaka between 15 and 20 July.

Sharing the statistics on his Facebook post, the minister mentioned that this is not the statistic for people as an individual can carry up to 15 sim cards.

According to the data, a total of 731,469 subscribers of Grameen Phone, Banglalink, Robi, and Teletalk mobile operators -- with the lowest numbers -- left Dhaka on 15 July and the number reached the highest of 2,793,514 on 20 July.