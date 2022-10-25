Cyclone Sitrang: 8 feared dead as trawler overturns in Ctg

Eight workers of a trawler are feared dead after it overturned in the Bay of Bengal in Mirsharai area of ​​Chattogram during Cyclone Sitrang.

On Monday (24 October) at around 10 pm, the dredger trawler used for sand extraction overturned in the Mirsharai Economic Zone area.

Deputy Assistant Director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defense Md Abdullah Haroon Pasha told The Business Standard, "Though the trawler overturned around 10pm we were informed in the morning.

"One of the workers swam ashore. He has been hospitalised. From him, I got to know that there were nine workers on the trawler. The identities of the workers are yet to be ascertained," he added.

Body of three-month-old found floating in shipyard

Meanwhile, after Cyclone Sitrang hit, the body of a three-month-old baby girl was found floating in Achoa Ship Yard in Sitakunda on Tuesday morning.

Bidyut Kumar Barua, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda's Kumira Naval police station, told The Business Standard, "No one came to claim the child. The child would be buried through Anjuman Mufidul Islam. DNA will be stored in case anyone claims the child in future."