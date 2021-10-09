3 dead, 5 more missing as boat capsizes in Turag River

At least three people, including two children, died after a boat carrying 18 passengers sank in the Turag River near the capital's Amin Bazar Koyla Ghat area this morning.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

At least five more passengers are reportedly still missing for more than six hours.

Superintendent of Dhaka River Police, Khandakar Faridul Islam, said, "Dead bodies of three people – two children and a woman – have been recovered. Rescue operations are underway for the five missing persons."

The passenger boat collided with a sand-laden trawler at around 6:30am this morning.

Ten passengers out of 18 survived.

"The strong currents in the river are making the rescue work difficult," said Khandakar Faridul Islam.