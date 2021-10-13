8 members of human trafficking gang detained 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained eight suspected members of a gang that used to traffic people to Middle East countries.

The arrestees include Tutul, the ringleader of the gang.

A team of RAB-4 in a drive arrested eight people, including Tutul and his associate Taiub, from the capital, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media wing.

Tutul, once a grocery shop owner, became the owner of an overseas company through human trafficking, said the RAB official.

A press briefing will be held at the RAB media centre in Karwan Bazar at noon.