8 injured in BCL infighting at CU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

8 injured in BCL infighting at CU

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
8 injured in BCL infighting at CU

At least eight leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)  Chittagong University unit were injured in a clash between two groups over previous enmity.

The clashes took place in phases in front of Amanat and Shahjalal halls of the university Monday (5 September). 

One of the critically injured has been referred to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital following the clash, said acting chief medical officer of the university Abu Syed. 

There are two groups of the CU BCL — followers of City Awami League's former secretary general Azam Nasir Uddin belong to Secretary General of the university BCL Iqbal Hossain Tipu who leads the group under the name, Sixty Nine. 

Another group called CFC consists of followers of Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel. The university BCL President Rezaul Haque Rubel leads this group. 

Some CFC followers beat a Sixty Nine group member near Kolar Jhupri on the campus in connection with previous enmity. 

In response to the attack, the followers of Sixty Nine group stabbed a CFC follower while he was having lunch in an eatery on the campus. 

The attacks turned into a major clash in a few hours. 

Followers of the two groups hurled brick chips at each other for around 30 minutes.

CFC group leader Mirza Khabir Sadaf, also the Vice-President university unit of BCL, claimed the Sixty Nine group members attacked one of their activists without any reason. 

"If the administration does not take proper measures against these terrorists, we will be forced to give a strict programme," said the CFC group leader.

University BCL general secretary Iqbal Hossain Tipu said organisational action will be taken against those involved in this incident. The university administration has been asked to take legal action.

CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "We arrived at the scene immediately after receiving news of the clash." 

He said the situation is under control now. Additional police have been deployed on the campus. Action will be taken against those involved in clashes over trivial matters.

Top News

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Chittagong University (CU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

8h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

9h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Now | Videos
How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

2h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride