8 injured in BCL infighting at CU

At least eight leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Chittagong University unit were injured in a clash between two groups over previous enmity.

The clashes took place in phases in front of Amanat and Shahjalal halls of the university Monday (5 September).

One of the critically injured has been referred to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital following the clash, said acting chief medical officer of the university Abu Syed.

There are two groups of the CU BCL — followers of City Awami League's former secretary general Azam Nasir Uddin belong to Secretary General of the university BCL Iqbal Hossain Tipu who leads the group under the name, Sixty Nine.

Another group called CFC consists of followers of Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel. The university BCL President Rezaul Haque Rubel leads this group.

Some CFC followers beat a Sixty Nine group member near Kolar Jhupri on the campus in connection with previous enmity.

In response to the attack, the followers of Sixty Nine group stabbed a CFC follower while he was having lunch in an eatery on the campus.

The attacks turned into a major clash in a few hours.

Followers of the two groups hurled brick chips at each other for around 30 minutes.

CFC group leader Mirza Khabir Sadaf, also the Vice-President university unit of BCL, claimed the Sixty Nine group members attacked one of their activists without any reason.

"If the administration does not take proper measures against these terrorists, we will be forced to give a strict programme," said the CFC group leader.

University BCL general secretary Iqbal Hossain Tipu said organisational action will be taken against those involved in this incident. The university administration has been asked to take legal action.

CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "We arrived at the scene immediately after receiving news of the clash."

He said the situation is under control now. Additional police have been deployed on the campus. Action will be taken against those involved in clashes over trivial matters.