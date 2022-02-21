8 hurt in BCL infighting in Ctg over offering flowers at Shaheed Minar

Eight people were injured as two rival groups of Bangladesh Chhatro League (BCL) clashed at Chattogram Government Haji Muhammad Mohsin College over placing flowers at Shaheed Minar on Monday, marking International Mother Language Day.

Witnesses said that two groups of BCL - followers of general secretary of Nagar Awami League and former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and followers of Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel - got involved in a clash at a stage over who would offer flowers first at the Shaheed Minar at the college premises around 12pm, leaving eight injured.

The injured were sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Ferdous Jahan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chawkbazar police station.