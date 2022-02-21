8 hurt in BCL infighting in Ctg over offering flowers at Shaheed Minar

Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

8 hurt in BCL infighting in Ctg over offering flowers at Shaheed Minar

UNB
21 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 07:46 pm
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.

Eight people were injured as two rival groups of  Bangladesh Chhatro League (BCL) clashed at Chattogram Government Haji Muhammad Mohsin College over placing flowers at Shaheed Minar on Monday, marking International Mother Language Day.

Witnesses said that two groups of BCL - followers of general secretary of Nagar Awami League and former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and followers of Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel - got involved in a clash at a stage over who would offer flowers first at the Shaheed Minar at the college premises around 12pm, leaving eight injured.

The injured were sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Ferdous Jahan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chawkbazar police station.

Top News

infighting / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

1h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

2h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

2h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

2h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

2h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

2h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business