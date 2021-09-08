8 Bangladeshis arrested in India for staying without valid documents

Eight Bangladesh nationals were arrested on Tuesday from Tirupur city in India's Tamil Nadu on charges of staying illegally without valid documents in the country.

Based on information, the police department carried out a drive to catch illegal foreign residents, particularly those working in knitwear units, PTI reported.

At the time, police detained eight people who were residing illegally for the last few months in Velayuthjapalayam near Avanashi.

Police said that further interrogation is on in this regard.