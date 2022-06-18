7th JCC: Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security

File photo. Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the airport on Monday night/PID
File photo. Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the airport on Monday night/PID

Bangladesh will focus on water-sharing of common rivers, energy security and trade issues during the next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India in Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Issues related to regional cooperation, better connectivity and relevant projects are likely to be discussed at the 7th JCC meeting.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will co-chair the JCC meeting with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.

They had a meeting while attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati last month.

Asked about the JCC meeting, the foreign minister said all the issues including border management, issues related to joint rivers and energy security will be discussed.

Bangladesh was seeking the long-delayed meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission but it is not taking place before the JCC.

"We wanted to have the JRC meeting first," Momen told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh will discuss the rivers' issues in the JCC.

This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020. 

The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, said the Indian External Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers also met in Dhaka recently and stressed on following up the decisions taken at the highest level for their effective implementation for mutual benefit.

The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on September 29, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh and India noted that 2021 was a landmark year for their relationship as the president and the prime minister of India visited Bangladesh in a single year.

The countries celebrated the 50th years of diplomatic ties through the joint celebration of a number of landmark events across the world.

The meeting will also discuss the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India later this year.

The two countries share 54 common rivers and the Teesta water-sharing deal remains pending despite all preparations in 2011 due to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition.

