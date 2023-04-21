7km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Due to the breakdown of vehicles, extra pressure on the roads and the reckless driving of some, there has been a seven-kilometre-long tailback on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway. The tailback stretched from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Analiabari in Kalihati Upazila of Tangail on Friday (21 April).

"The number of vehicles on the highway has increased for the past few days. A vehicle broke down on the bridge early Friday morning. This has increased the pressure on the highway," Elenga Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahid Hasan told The Business Standard.

He said that the road will be normal soon.

Traffic was disrupted on the Bangabandhu Bridge and on the viaduct section of the bridge after some vehicles broke down. Later, they were removed by the bridge authorities.

Photo: TBS

Also, the toll plaza on the west end of the bridge was closed twice for some time at night reportedly.

"It takes about 9 hours to reach Natore from Chattogram. But it has been 23 hours and still, I haven't reached the bridge. I doubt whether I can reach today due to the traffic jam," said a truck driver named Habib.

Abdur Razzak, the driver of one of the busses stuck in the tailback, said it takes a maximum of 4 hours to reach Pabna from Dhaka during normal times.

"I started from Dhaka at 9pm. There is no jam from Mirzapur to Elenga. But after crossing Elenga there has been heavy traffic. I didn't see many police on the road, if there were police there wouldn't be so much jam," he added.