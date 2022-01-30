718 more Rohingyas leave for Bhasan Char 

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 06:01 pm

File photo
File photo

In the tenth phase of relocation, some 718 more Rohingya refugees from Ukhia camps in Cox's Bazar have left for Bhasan Char.

A total of 13 buses of Rohingyas departed the transit point at Ukhia Degree College around 1:25pm Sunday to the Naval Jetty in Chattogram, reports Prothom Alo. 

Another team of more 500 Rohingyas is scheduled to leave Ukhiya in the evening.

They will be shifted to Bhasan Char by a Navy ship on Monday, said APBN-14 Commander (Superintendent of Police) Naimul Haque.

The government has decided to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.

Rohingyas are being relocated to the southern island since the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UNHCR for refugee management in Bhasan Char.

Since December last year, around 20,000 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhasanchar in eight phases.

In August 2017, several lakhs of Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in the face of carnage and persecution by the Myanmar military.

A total of 11 lakh Rohingyas including those who arrived earlier have currently been residing in various camps in Cox's Bazar.

The government undertook a project in November 2017 to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and the Bangladesh Navy was given the responsibility to implement the project called Ashrayan-3. 

