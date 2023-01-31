709 female migrant workers die in five years: study

From 2017 to 2022, 709 Bangladeshi female migrant workers died in different countries across the world, according to a study by the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU).

Among them, the highest – 208 – died in Saudi Arabia, while 100 died in Jordan, said RMMRU Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui at the study report publication ceremony in the capital yesterday.

According to the study, 159 female migrant workers died of natural causes, while 152 died of stroke. Accident caused the third highest number of deaths – 87.

Tasneem Siddiqui said in 69% cases, the migrant workers' deaths were described as caused by natural factors including diseases, while 31% were from unnatural causes including accidents and suicide.

However, there is no standard format for classifying the causes of death in the countries where the migrant women worked. As a result, questions have been raised regarding 48% of the deaths, she added.

The study reported that among the deceased women, 49% were married, 21% were divorced, 15% were unmarried and 15% were widowed. Most of them – 79% – were serving as domestic workers.

It further said the deceased migrant workers' families were able to receive the bodies in 98%, but they faced different challenges, while 2% of the deceased female migrant workers were buried in the countries where they worked.

Meanwhile, there are three kinds of compensation for the deceased migrant workers, but their relatives have to go through hassles to receive them, said the report.

The study made some recommendations including that the embassies' labour wings request autopsies or arrange one after bringing the bodies to the country in suspicious cases.

Besides, different organisations should demand independent investigation in such cases. They should also raise demands in the global forum for standardising the death certificates and the causes of death.

Moreover, the RMMRU recommended setting up a designated place for keeping bodies and a waiting space for the deceased's relatives at the airport. A one-stop-service centre should also be introduced, so that the deceased migrant workers' relatives can receive the bodies without any hassle.

The study also suggested conducting a proper clinical assessment of the migrant women's health before going abroad.

Regarding the matter, Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, chair of Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development, said, "We have been discussing the issue but there is not much progress in this regard. The ministry does not demand an autopsy, fearing that the employer countries may decrease the number of migrant workers.

"But it will not happen, as no government has any interest in protecting an offender. So the ministry should demand an autopsy in cases of suspicious deaths. At least, an inquest report should be made at our airports – not for taking action, but for keeping data."