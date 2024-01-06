700 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has deployed 700 patrol teams across the country to ensure security ahead of tomorrow's national election.

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain stated that coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies, including police and intelligence services, have been undertaken to implement sufficient security measures.

"We are working as a striking force throughout the country. Tomorrow, 700 RAB patrol teams will be working on election duty," said the RAB DG after overseeing security arrangements in Dhaka's Mirpur today (6 January).

He emphasised that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and peaceful election.

Khurshid further expressed confidence in the preparedness of the election centres and urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

"People have the opportunity to vote. We are prepared to ensure that they can exercise their voting rights without hindrance," he added.

Highlighting the collaboration between RAB, other law enforcement agencies, and the Cyber Team, the RAB DG detailed the deployment of specialised units, including the dog squad, bomb disposal unit, and, if necessary, RAB helicopters. He also mentioned a new device named OIVS, which will help identify intruders in the area.

In various districts, meetings have been held with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective communication and coordination. The RAB chief assured that a high level of coordination exists and that everyone is working together for a fair and peaceful election.

Responding to concerns about potential disruptions during the election, Khurshid warned of strict action against anyone attempting to impede the voting process. He mentioned recent incidents of violence on a train and ongoing political strikes, emphasising the need for citizens to vote without fear.

The RAB chief urged journalists to assist in maintaining civic order by providing accurate information and fostering democratic values. He called for cooperation from the media and the public to ensure a free and fair election.

Regarding recent incidents of violence, Khurshid mentioned that investigations are ongoing and arrests have been made. He reassured the public that law enforcement is working to address any threats and maintain a secure environment for the election.