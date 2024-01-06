700 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

Bangladesh

UNB
06 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

700 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

The RAB DG expressed confidence in the preparedness of the election centres and urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights

UNB
06 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:29 pm
700 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has deployed 700 patrol teams across the country to ensure security ahead of tomorrow's national election.

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain stated that coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies, including police and intelligence services, have been undertaken to implement sufficient security measures.

"We are working as a striking force throughout the country. Tomorrow, 700 RAB patrol teams will be working on election duty," said the RAB DG after overseeing security arrangements in Dhaka's Mirpur today (6 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasised that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and peaceful election.

Khurshid further expressed confidence in the preparedness of the election centres and urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

"People have the opportunity to vote. We are prepared to ensure that they can exercise their voting rights without hindrance," he added.

Highlighting the collaboration between RAB, other law enforcement agencies, and the Cyber Team, the RAB DG detailed the deployment of specialised units, including the dog squad, bomb disposal unit, and, if necessary, RAB helicopters. He also mentioned a new device named OIVS, which will help identify intruders in the area.

In various districts, meetings have been held with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective communication and coordination. The RAB chief assured that a high level of coordination exists and that everyone is working together for a fair and peaceful election.

Responding to concerns about potential disruptions during the election, Khurshid warned of strict action against anyone attempting to impede the voting process. He mentioned recent incidents of violence on a train and ongoing political strikes, emphasising the need for citizens to vote without fear.

The RAB chief urged journalists to assist in maintaining civic order by providing accurate information and fostering democratic values. He called for cooperation from the media and the public to ensure a free and fair election.

Regarding recent incidents of violence, Khurshid mentioned that investigations are ongoing and arrests have been made. He reassured the public that law enforcement is working to address any threats and maintain a secure environment for the election.

Politics

JS polls / RAB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

35m | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

6h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

15m | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

1h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

2h | Videos
Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

3h | Videos