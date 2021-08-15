7 killed as microbus plunges into ditch in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:25 pm

Among the injured, six died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Seven passengers, including two women and a child, were killed when a microbus fell into a ditch after colliding with an electric pole in the Vendibazar area of Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar on Sunday morning.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

The accident took place as the microbus skidded off the road and went straight into the ditch after hitting the roadside electric pole around 10:15am, leaving one dead on the spot and several others injured, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chakaria Police Station, Mosharraf Hossain.

Among the injured, six died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

On information, police visited the spot, said the SI.

