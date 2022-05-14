9 killed in Gopalganj road crash

A total of nine people were killed and at least 20 others got injured after a bus hit a private car and a motorcycle at Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj.

The incident took place at around 11am on Saturday (14 May), confirmed Kashiani police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam to the media.

He said that the bus of Rajib Paribahan was headed to Khulna from Dhaka when the accident occurred.

A motorcycle was also involved in the crash, said SI Sirajul adding that authorities are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Road accidents in Bangladesh continue to claim hundreds of lives every year.

As many as 543 people, including 81 children, were killed and 612 others injured in 427 road accidents in April, the Road Safety Foundation said in its latest report, released on May 7.

The non-government organisation said 206 lives were lost in 189 motorcycle accidents, which is 37.93% of the total deaths. Also, 116 pedestrians and 87 drivers and their assistants were killed in the March accidents.

On the other hand, accidents on waterways claimed at least eight lives while 23 were killed and five injured in train accidents across Bangladesh last month.