7 held for stealing garment products

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 02:43 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested seven members, including a mastermind of a gang that steals garment products.

The detainees are Sahed alias Sayeed alias Sylheti Sayeed, Razzak, Yousuf, Mainul, Alamin, Dulal Hossain and Khairul.

They were arrested from the capital's Uttara and Burichang Upazila of Cumilla district on Friday.

Additional Police Commissioner of Detective Branch, AKM Hafiz Akhter made the disclosure in a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Monday.

Some 4705 pieces of readymade garments apparel and two covered vans were seized from their possession during the drives.

 
 

