62-year-old arrested over raping 5th grader in Narail

Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in a case filed over raping a class five student in Naragati thana of Narail.

The arrestee is Mahbubur Rahman alias Mahbub Sheikh of Chorkhali village of Naragati Police Station.

He was arrested from Shuktail village in Gopalganj Sadar on Wednesday afternoon, said Naragati Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mostafizur Rahman.

The victim's mother filed a rape case at Naragati Police Station on 6 February.

According to police, on 4 February, Mahbubur forcibly took the victim to his son-in-law Rana Sheikh's house and raped her. As the victim started screaming, locals rushed to the spot while the accused fled the spot.

The victim was later taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

During primary interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, said police.

The victim gave a statement to the court under section 22 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 (Amendment 2003), added the OC.