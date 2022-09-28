61% of processed foods have too much salt: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

61% of processed foods have too much salt: Study

Around 34% of processed foods have twice the safe level

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 07:58 pm
61% of processed foods have too much salt: Study

Around 61% of processed and packaged foods found in Bangladesh have more salt than what is considered safe, posing higher health risks for consumers. A policy is needed to set a maximum salt level for processed foods, said health experts.

Popular packet foods, such as biscuits, chips, chanachur, noodles, instant soup, jhalmuri, pickles, and chutney, have more salt than is safe, assuming up to 750 mg of salt per 100 grams of food to be safe, according to the study, "Assessment of Salt Content and Label Compliance of Commonly Consumed Processed Packaged Foods of Bangladesh".

Around 34% of processed foods contain twice the safe level.  That is, they have 1.5 grams of salt per 100 grams.

The research conducted by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, with support from Resolve to Save Lives, USA, was released at a Cirdap Auditorium seminar in the capital on Wednesday.

The researchers examined samples of 105 popular brands of chanachur, noodles, instant soup, jhalmuri, lozenges, pickles, chutneys, chips, fried peas, sauces, biscuits, bread, cakes, soft drinks and fruit drinks. However, the study report did not mention the names of the companies whose products were found to contain such excess salt.

According to the research, none of the commonly consumed chanachur, noodles, instant soup, and jhalmuri have a safe level of salt, while many of them contain twice the safe level.

Around 83% of pickles and chutneys, 63% of chips, and 60% of fried peas have more than 1.5 grams of salt per 100 grams. None of the chips and fried peas have a safe level of salt, the study revealed.

Dr Ahmad Khairul Abrar who presented the key findings of the research, said, "Bangladesh has no official maximum limit for salt in processed foods. As a result, companies add as much salt as they want to their products."

"As per the Packaged Food Labeling Regulations 2017, it is mandatory to indicate on the package label, the amount of salt present in processed foods. However, nearly half (44%) of the foods examined for the study contained more salt than the amount stated on the package," said Dr Ahmad Khairul Abrar, National Heart Foundation's Hypertension Control Research Coordinator.

Research has shown 97% of people in the country consume this type of food. An average person consumes these foods 15 times a week, or more than twice a day on an average. 

Excessive salt intake increases the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

In order to prevent these diseases, the government should take the initiative to set a maximum limit of salt in processed foods, in accordance with guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

It should also ensure that nutritional information is properly mentioned on the packaging of food products so that a consumer can easily understand whether the food is healthy or unhealthy, the study recommends. 

processed food / Salt / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

9h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

10h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

5h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

32m | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

1h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

2h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b