6-member probe body formed over Panchagarh Express train derailment

A six-member committee will investigate the derailment of the Panchagarh-bound Panchagarh Express near Kamalapur Railway Station in the early hours of yesterday (25 October).

The Ministry of Railways has formed a committee with the additional secretary of the Planning Division. Rafiqul Islam as convener while senior assistant secretary of the Land Division, will act as the member secretary.

Other members of the committee include the additional director general of Railway Services at Bangladesh Railways, the chief engineer (West) of Bangladesh Railways in Rajshahi, the deputy inspector general of Railway Police, and a representative from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven days.

The incident, occurring around 12:30am on Friday in the outer signal area of Kamalapur Railway Station station, led to widespread delays, impacting train schedules from Dhaka on Friday morning.

The derailment brought train operations on both eastern and western routes to a standstill, leaving trains stranded at multiple stations, including Joydebpur, Pubail, and Tongi in Gazipur; Jinaradi and Ghorashal in Narsingdi; and Dhaka Airport, Tejgaon, and Cantonment stations. The result was a ripple effect of delays, with several trains departing 5-7 hours behind schedule.