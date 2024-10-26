6-member probe body formed over Panchagarh Express train derailment

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 08:50 pm

Related News

6-member probe body formed over Panchagarh Express train derailment

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven days

UNB
26 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A six-member committee will investigate the derailment of the Panchagarh-bound Panchagarh Express near Kamalapur Railway Station in the early hours of yesterday (25 October).

The Ministry of Railways has formed a committee with the additional secretary of the Planning Division. Rafiqul Islam as convener while senior assistant secretary of the Land Division, will act as the member secretary.

Other members of the committee include the additional director general of Railway Services at Bangladesh Railways, the chief engineer (West) of Bangladesh Railways in Rajshahi, the deputy inspector general of Railway Police, and a representative from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven days.

The incident, occurring around 12:30am on Friday in the outer signal area of Kamalapur Railway Station station, led to widespread delays, impacting train schedules from Dhaka on Friday morning.

The derailment brought train operations on both eastern and western routes to a standstill, leaving trains stranded at multiple stations, including Joydebpur, Pubail, and Tongi in Gazipur; Jinaradi and Ghorashal in Narsingdi; and Dhaka Airport, Tejgaon, and Cantonment stations. The result was a ripple effect of delays, with several trains departing 5-7 hours behind schedule.

Top News

Train derailment / Panchagarh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

47m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos