6 killed in Natore road accident

Six people were killed and six others, including a child, were injured when a pickup van overturned at Gurudaspur in Natore today.

The pickup van overturned when its driver lost control over the steering on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in the Kachikata area of ​​Gurudaspur upazila around 2pm.

Two female and four male passengers were killed on the spot. However, their identities were not immediately known.

Confirming the deaths, Gurudaspur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak said the pickup van was going to Dhaka with 11 passengers from Natore's Bonpara.

Eight people, including three children, have been rescued and admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.