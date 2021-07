At least six auto-rickshaw passengers were killed as a truck collided into the vehicle in Boiltoli area of Fakirhat upazila on Friday morning.

The accident took place in front of Boiltoli Primary School around 7:15am as the truck rammed the vehicle, leaving six dead on the spot, said Saidul Anam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.