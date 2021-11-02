6 of a family burnt in Ctg house fire

At least six members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire triggered by a gas line leakage in their house in Chattogram on Thursday night,

The incident took place on the sixth floor of a building in Uttor Kattoli area of Akbar Shah police station on Monday night.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), confirmed Enamul Haque, a senior officer at the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence to The Business Standard.

Fire officials are suspecting that gas accumulated in the house due to the leakage and an explosion occurred after it came in contact with fire.

"However, we are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion. More can be said following an investigation," added Enamul.