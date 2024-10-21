54 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Lebanon in first phase

The migrants from Beirut landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:23pm through a flight of Saudi Airlines. Photo: Courtesy

MD Hussain, a resident of Narshingdi, returned home today from Lebanon with his wife and seven-month-old child after seven years of working in a Beirut grocery shop, escaping the worsening conditions due to intensified Israeli attacks over the past month.

He was among a group of 54 Bangladeshis, including seven children.

"I lived in Beirut with my family. When the war started, I worked during the day and at night we left the city to stay near the sea. The buildings around our home were heavily bombed by Israeli airstrikes, forcing us to leave," Hussain told TBS at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday evening.

"Most Bangladeshis who went to the nearest coastal areas couldn't find tents. They are trying to stay in Palestinian refugee camps nearby," he added.

Urging the government for support in their reintegration, Hussain said, "My work permit has expired. If the situation improves, I won't be able to return to Lebanon. We hope the government will help us settle economically, as the cost of living has risen significantly."

The first group of migrants from Beirut arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:23pm on a Saudi Airlines flight, according to the airport authority.

Among the returnees, 27 were male and 20 were female. Returnees reported living in fear amid relentless Israeli bombardments.

"Israeli planes have been constantly flying over Lebanon," one returnee, Mariam Begum, said.

"I've been in southern Lebanon for 15 years working as a domestic worker. When the war started, I moved to Beirut but was forced to return home due to the lack of safe conditions.

"My employer said I could return if the situation improves, but now everything is uncertain," she added.

Another returnee, Rajan from Munshiganj, said, "I spent ten years in Lebanon, but now I am returning empty-handed. I never imagined the situation would become this dire."

He also called on the government to assist with their reintegration.

Around 1,800 Bangladeshis have registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut to return home amid the Israeli attacks, with more expected to follow in the coming days.

Govt to arrange alternative employment for the returnee

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul welcomed the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He said, "There is no safe place for Bangladeshis in Lebanon. The government will do whatever it takes to bring them home."

Nazrul told journalists, "We will allocate as much funding as necessary for the safe return of our migrant workers from Lebanon. The total cost is estimated at Tk17.55 crore to ensure the safe return of all registered migrants, with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also contributing for around 200 migrants."

Regarding the reintegration of returnees, he added, "Now that they are home permanently, we will arrange alternative employment for them."

The IOM is providing each returning Bangladeshi with Tk5,000 and psychosocial support.

Today, a second flight is expected to bring 65 more Bangladeshis back home from Beirut via Jeddah.

Lebanon hosts around 1 lakh Bangladeshis, with around 40% being female, according to unofficial estimates. They are mainly employed in the service sector, as housemaids, and in manufacturing.