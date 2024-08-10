538 police stations resume operations nationwide

Operations have resumed at 538 police stations out of 639 (approximately 84%) across the country, according to the Police Headquarters.

Mainul Hasan, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard that around 60% police personnel joined office at DMP headquarters so far.

"The number will increase from tomorrow (11 August). Most police stations in the metropolitan area have already resumed operations," he added.

Of the 110 police stations in metropolitan areas, 84 are currently operational. In the districts, 454 of the total 529 police stations have begun operating today (10 August), sources at the Police Headquarters said.

Nine police stations in Gazipur resume operations amid attack fears

Nine of Gazipur's 13 police stations partially resumed operations today amid ongoing security concerns.

Operations in Tongi police station resumed. Photo: TBS

The police stations are being guarded by a combined force of army personnel and students on a rotational basis.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Ahbar-uz-Zaman said police officers will assume control of all police stations under their respective OCs by today.

Police operations in Rajshahi returning to normal

Police operations in Rajshahi are gradually returning to normal after recent attacks and vandalism.

Eight district police stations and nine metropolitan police stations have resumed activities so far. However, full-scale patrolling and other services may take several more days to restore.

Operations have resumed with joint police and army personnel, but a lack of vehicles has hindered patrolling efforts, according to police sources.

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police commissioner visited the headquarters today (10 August), which is currently being restored after looting and vandalism.

Local students have been assisting in the cleanup of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police headquarters, removing debris and recovering stolen property.

12 police stations resume operations in Bogura

Police operations have resumed at 12 police stations in Bogura district following a five-day suspension, reports UNB.

Officers have restarted internal work under Bangladesh Army protection; however, patrols outside the stations will not be conducted as of Friday afternoon.

Bogura District Police Superintendent Zakir Hasan said all 12 police stations in the district are now operational, with army support ensuring security.

The Bogura Sadar Police Station, which is completely destroyed, is currently being operated from the DB office, he said.

Police stations across the country had been under attack following the fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after a massive student-led movement.

These attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of many police officers, forcing others to retreat. This led to a rapid collapse of the country's policing system and prompted the ongoing strike by subordinate police members, who are demanding security and other benefits.

The new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam had issued a deadline for the striking officers to return to work by Thursday (8 August) evening.

Senior police officials, including the police chief, have held meetings with local leaders in various districts to calm the situation and bring the striking officers back to work.