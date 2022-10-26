52% of Sundarbans declared protected area: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

52% of Sundarbans declared protected area: Minister

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 05:37 pm
52% of Sundarbans declared protected area: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said 52% of Sundarbans forest area has been declared as a protected area and extraction of all types of forest resources from there has been banned.

"The ministry has undertaken capacity building and human resource development programmes at the grassroots level to address the risks of climate change in coastal areas," he said in a dialogue titled 'Climate crisis-poverty-disaster want integrated initiative to prevent human disaster in southwest coastal region' organised by Sundarbans and Coast Protection Movement in the capital on Wednesday (26 October). 

He also said the National Climate Adaptation Plan has been finalised to deal with the risks posed by the impact of climate change at the national level. 

"Here the necessary measures have been taken to deal with the potential risks of other areas including Sundarbans.

"Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund has been constituted and about 800 projects have been undertaken so far with the financing of this fund," he told the programme.  

The minister further said that appropriate programmes are being adopted and implemented to alleviate poverty by increasing the capacity of local communities. 

"Four new ponds and 84 old ponds have been excavated, and re-excavated for providing drinking water to various foresters, forest workers and wildlife inside the coastal Sundarbans." 

Top News

Sundarbans / protected

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

39m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

19h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak