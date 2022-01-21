5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts country

An earthquake, measuring 5.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale, jolted the country on Friday (21 January) afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 18 km north-northeast of Falam in Myanmar near the border region of India.

The tremor was felt in Chattogram, Dhaka and different parts of Bangladesh at around 4:12pm.

No damage was reported in Bangladesh so far.

