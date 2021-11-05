5 workers killed in Dhaka factory fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 08:58 am

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Five workers were killed as a fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Old Dhaka's Soyarighat early Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.   

Duty officer Rashed Bin Khaled of the fire service control room, said that the fire broke out in the factory around 1:15am. 

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 3am, said the official. 

Md Abdul Kaiyum, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar Police Station, said that the bodies of the five victims were recovered from the spot.

The bodies were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, he added.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be known yet.

